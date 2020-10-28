‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Points Out Riots Happened In ‘Donald Trump’s America’

The View co-host Ana Navarro used the show’s platform to remind people that although President Donald Trump attempts to portray the current racial tension and riots as part of Joe Biden’s America, it all happened under his tenure in the White House.

In one segment today, the women on the show discussed the police confrontation that ended with Walter Wallace Jr.’s death setting off protests, which ended with riots and looting and police injuries in Philidelphia, Pennsylvania. Navarro noted how, in some ways, the situation played into Trump’s “law and order” messaging. However, she offered a caveat by pointing out that everything that has happened this year since Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and many other Black Americans have died at the hands of law enforcement occurred during President Trump’s tenure.

“Donald Trump likes to say this is Joe Biden’s America. Here’s the problem with that – George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Walter Wallace Jr. – all of that has happened in Donald Trump’s America. He’s been president for four years,” she said.

Navarro said that in some ways, the situation in Philadelphia, which is a large city in an important swing state in the 2020 presidential election, played right into Trump’s narrative of law and order, that wasn’t quite an accurate depiction and did nothing to actually address the problem in the country which continues to see such a problem with cops shooting citizens. The host went on to firmly condemn riots and the stealing and destruction that come along with them as entirely unacceptable solutions to the dilemma.

Mark Makela / Getty Images

“It is also unacceptable that we continue to see Black men and Black women shot and killed needlessly. That we continue to see this, and there is no change and no explanation.”

Navarro also said that not only is America watching the events, but also the entire world to see what is happening with the country’s race relations. The host had a fiery ending to her comments.

“Looting is not the answer, but damn it…continuing to shoot Black people cannot continue to go on without consequences and changes in America.”

Several viewers commented on The View‘s Twitter post about it, with many people expressing their displeasure at the situation. Some pointed out that the police weren’t equipped with tasers and other methods of subduing a person who was in a mental crisis. A few expressed their embarrassment that this happens in the U.S., and many offered condolences to everybody involved. Some who replied agreed with Navarro’s assessment, while others attempted to blame Wallace Jr.