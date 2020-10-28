Yovanna Ventura Sizzles In White Feathered Toga-Style Dress As She Shows Off Her Long Legs

Instagram model Yovanna Ventura wowed her 5.3 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, October 28, saw the celebrity rocking a toga dress as she posed inside a grand old house. In the caption, she made the comment that the photoshoot included a fairy and a tail, likely in reference to the fact that a dog was present in one of the photos.

Yovanna wore an elegant white toga-style dress that draped over her body. The gown was edged in feathers and gave a dramatic flair to the outfit.

The celebrity shared several snaps, the first of which saw her leaning against a wall next to a massive window. Her dark hair was slicked back and she posed with one leg bent as she jutted out her chin and gazed down at the camera.

The second shot included a pooch as Yovanna sat outside on the steps leading up to the opulent house. Stretching out one long leg, she bent the other and exposed not only her tanned thigh but her pert derriere as well.

A third image showed Yovanna standing on a staircase as she stretched her body forward, holding onto the railing as she did so. Once again, her toned legs as well as her bare feet were the focal points.

Finally, the Instagram sensation stood beneath the grand staircase. Standing on one leg, she pulled the skirt of the gown up, so her intended audience could get a final look at her enviable curves.

As soon as Yovanna posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. In well under an hour, the set had already racked up an impressive 15,300 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated fanbase.

“What an angel,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“THE GORGEOUS GODDESS OF PERFECTION,” a fan declared in all-caps.

“So [much] class,” another user stated.

“You are the beautiful Princess at the end of the fairytale,” a fourth person wrote in response to Yovanna’s caption, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers used emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the classy photoshoot. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eye, and variants on the heart ones. However, the kissing and fox-with-heart-eyes also got a serious workout as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Yovanna recently showed off her enviable curves in a series of snaps that she shared with her official social media account. In that set, she wore a lacy purple lingerie set from Savage X Fenty. In the caption, she declared that she loved to dress up for herself while at home. As to be expected, her fans instantly dived into the comments section to share their agreement with the celebrity’s statement.