Louisa Johnson Poses In Sheer Cropped Shirt & Shimmery PVC Pink Pants For Latest Outfit Post

Louisa Johnson took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself showing off her outfit. The singer, who rose to fame after winning The X Factor in the U.K., is no stranger to making an impression on her followers with her choice of fashion and didn’t disappoint with her most recent post.

The “Best Behaviour” hitmaker stunned in a sheer light pink cropped shirt that was low-cut and featured long sleeves. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. Johnson paired the ensemble with high-waisted pants in a different shade of pink. The garment appeared to be made out of PVC material that shimmered in the light. She accessorized herself with a necklace and rings while keeping her nails short. Johnson styled her long, wavy blond hair down with a middle part and looked very glammed-up for the occasion.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to three images of herself within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from the thighs-up in front of a canvas on the wall. Johnson placed one hand to the side of her pocket and rested her other arm beside her. The entertainer gazed at the camera lens with a huge smile and radiated happiness.

In the next slide, Johnson positioned her body straight at the camera and continued to flash her pearly whites while putting her left hand in her pocket.

In the tags, she credited Stefania Vaidani for her top and ASOS for her pants.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 10,100 likes and over 150 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“pink is your color, always wear it,” one user wrote.

“I wanna look like you when I grow up,” another person shared.

“OMG YOUR ARE SO BEAUTIFUL,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“This outfit is EVERYTHING!! You are such a beauty!! You look so happy and that makes me happy,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last month, Johnson went on vacation and kept her social media audience up to date with pics from her trip. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a turquoise string bikini top that was made out of material that had a shimmery effect all over. She paired the attire with matching bottoms and accessorized herself with a number of bracelets, rings, and a couple of necklaces. Johnson sported her locks down and posed in front of a beautiful sunset by the sea.