Newt Gingrich Says Polls Are ‘Just Wrong,’ Democrats Can’t Win Georgia

In an interview with Fox News broadcast Wednesday, former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich said that he expects President Donald Trump and the GOP to win Georgia.

Polling averages suggest that Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are neck and neck in the once firmly red state, but Gingrich said that the polls are “just wrong.”

The former Republican lawmaker conceded that his state has “changed a great deal” over the past two decades, becoming “more cosmopolitan and suburban,” but dismissed the suggestion that Democrats could win.

“There is a fantasy that this is the time the Democrats will win. My guess is Trump will carry Georgia by six or seven… The turnout on the Republican side will be bigger than people expect.”

Gingrich said that he expects Sen. David Perdue to fend off his Democratic challenger, former Rep. Jon Ossoff, and added that the believes the other Senate race in Georgia will go to a January runoff.

Most Democrats support Rev. Raphael Warnock in that race, but GOP voters seem split between incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins.

Gingrich also insisted that Trump will cruise to reelection. He said that the so-called hidden vote will propel Trump to the White House once again, suggesting that some of those who plan on voting for Trump deliberately withhold information from pollsters.

Gingrich noted that he believes “the evidence is solid that 3 to 7 percent of the Trump supporters won’t tell anybody.”

“They are intimidated,” he said, claiming that “there is a very large silent vote.”

Gingrich weighed in on races in other states, dismissing a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll, which put Biden 17 percentage points ahead of Trump in the key battleground of Wisconsin.

The former House speaker described the poll as “junk.”

“I would bet $1,000 to a favorite charity with whoever did that poll they are off by at least 15 points. It’s just crazy,” he said.

The Biden campaign does not seem to agree with Gingrich’s assessment with regards to Georgia. On Tuesday, the Democrat paid a visit to the state, delivering a speech in the small town of Warm Springs.

In a final pitch to Georgia voters, Biden drew a sharp contrast between himself and Trump. He painted the commander-in-chief as a demagogue, stating that he plans on governing as “an American president.”

Georgia has not voted for a Democratic presidential nominee since 1992, but recent polling from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed that the two candidates are virtually tied and suggested that Biden is making inroads with several key voting blocs.