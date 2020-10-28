Sarah Harris Rocks Halloween-Inspired Face Paint & Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Sexy Intimates Set

Sarah Harris wowed her fans with another racy Instagram snap in which she got in the Halloween spirit while modeling a watch. The model shared the scorching new post to her page on October 28.

Sarah posed in front of a white wall, ensuring that she was the center of attention. In the geotag, the model jokingly tagged “Halloween” as her location, and she most certainly dressed the part. She tilted her head to the side and gave the lens a serious stare. She placed both hands on her waist and her right foot slightly in front of her left. She arched her back and stuck her chest toward the camera, highlighting her bombshell curves.

She smoldered in a coordinated, black intimate set that did nothing but favors for her figure. On her upper-half, she wore a bra that was tight on her ample bust. It had a set of thin straps that were worn wide on her shoulders and the cut showed off her trim arms. The piece featured a scooped neckline that plunged low on her chest, showing off her bare collar and an eyeful of cleavage. The band was snug on her ribcage, and its short cut showcased Sarah’s tiny midsection and flat tummy.

Sarah teamed the look with a pair of skimpy panties featuring thin sides that stretched around her waist. The piece’s high cut showed off the model’s shapely thighs, and the tight fit drew further attention to her hourglass curves. The front dipped a few inches below Sarah’s navel, making for an NSFW look that proved hard to ignore. She wore her long, blond locks slicked back, presumably in an updo.

Sarah kept her accessories simple, sporting a colorful scarf around her neck and a leather watch on her left wrist. In her caption, she plugged Sacchii Watches. Sarah added another sexy element to her look, rocking dark face paint and lipstick to match.

Fans have been loving the latest update, and it earned more than 5,000 likes and 139 comments from fans within hours of being posted. Some complimented Sarah’s fit figure while a few more gushed over her face makeup.

“I like to think that you are AMAZING,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Oh, my godnes! Your body is ridic,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Sarah your so perfect,” a third pointed out.

“Thank you for the information and I wish you a nice day, dear Sarah,” one more wrote, adding a few smiley face emoji.