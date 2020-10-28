Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Tiny Waist In Tight Blue Dress

The Masked Singer star Nicole Scherzinger has shared a pair of hot new photos to her Instagram timeline. On October 28, the Pussycat Dolls leader showed off her look for tonight’s episode of the hit FOX competition series where she serves as a panelist. In the pictures, Nicole is sporting a super tight royal blue dress that cinched in at her tiny waist. Her slender frame was further accentuated by Nicole’s pose as she cocked her elbows out and rested her hands on her waistline.

The bright dress was full of embellishments and different patterns and shined brightly as the camera’s flash reflected off of it. The cap sleeves showed off Nicole’s seriously toned arms, which she regularly exercises in her workout videos on social media. The “Don’t Cha” singers skin looked perfectly bronzed, and paired perfectly with her long dark locks which she wore super straight.

Also stealing the show in the photos were the 42-year-olds fingernails which were quite long in length and featured two different shades of blue. The manicure matched her dazzling dress perfectly and was accented by a plethora of rings she wore across all of her fingers. Nicole also sported some simple silver earrings which ran up the side of her lobe.

Nicole noted in the photo she was wearing the bright color to celebrate the World Series victory recently nabbed by the Los Angeles Dodgers. In addition, she also reminded her 4.6 million followers to tune into The Masked Singer tonight, but most fans could only focus on her super sexy look in the pictures. In under an hour, the post brought in over 30,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans fawning over her ensemble.

“Beauty! Love how chic you look in this head to toe!” one user wrote.

“I DON’T THINK IT’S LEGAL TO LOOK LIKE THIS BABE,” another excited fan said.

“I AM OBSESSED WITH YOUR NAILS OMGGG. Your nail artist really SNAPS every time,” a third follower added.

The comments section was also full of the blue heart emoji which users left to match the bold garb. Other emoji which piled up included the fire and “100” symbols.

Nicole’s newest look is one of her more conservative posts to date, as the “Buttons” songstress has been showing off some serious skin on her Instagram feed lately. She recently posed in a tiny strapless bikini as she bid farewell to summer earlier this week when she walked along the beach at sunset. Nicole also showed off some of her impressive workouts online a few days ago where she rocked small sports bras and revealed her toned tummy.