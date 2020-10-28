Donald Trump Was ‘Waxing Poetic About Joe Biden’s Murder,’ Activist Says

Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, claimed on Tuesday that Donald Trump used his Lansing, Michigan rally the same day to speak about the hypothetical murder of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“Donald Trump waxing poetic about Joe Biden’s murder if he’s elected,” Watts tweeted alongside a video of the remarks.

“That’s why they’re talking about the 25th amendment,” Trump said. “Three weeks and Joe’s shot. Let’s go Kamala, you’re ready? Most liberal person in the Senate.”

According to the activist, Trump’s comments would spark legal action were he not the leader of the United States.

“Police wouldn’t tolerate this kind of threat from a citizen. They shouldn’t tolerate it from the President.”

Attorney and author Seth Abramson also highlighted Trump’s comment on Twitter and claimed that the head of state used the word “shot” ambiguously. The writer also noted that he used the same rally to suggest the kidnap plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer “wasn’t a problem.”

Others suggested Trump was referring to Biden being “used up” and not fit to be the head of state as opposed to speculating about assassination.

“In fairness, I think he means he’s used up, not assassinated,” one user tweeted.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump previously said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was planning on using the 25th amendment to replace Biden with Harris if the former vice president is elected. According to Pelosi, the bill was not directed at the president but was inspired by his behavior in the wake of his treatment for coronavirus.

The bill, which Pelosi worked on with Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, is not likely to pass the Republican-led Senate.

Pete Marovich / Getty Images

Trump recently generated similar controversy when he spoke of the death of Michael Reinoehl, a self-described antifa member who was accused of killing Aaron “Jay” Danielson — allegedly a member of the right-wing Patriot Prayer group. Reinoehl was killed at the hands of the U.S. Marshals as they were purportedly executing an arrest.

“We want to go to Portland so bad, that one would take 15 minutes to set, 15 minutes, and the man that shot another innocent man, this was an innocent man shot, killed instantly killed,” Trump said, per The Independent.

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes argued that Trump’s comments were tantamount to admitting that he ordered the murder of Reinoehl via federal agents. Notably, reporting from The New York Times revealed that all but one witness claimed they didn’t hear officers identify themselves or give commands before firing on the suspect, which has generated speculation that they intended to kill him.