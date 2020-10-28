Nazanin Mandi Poses In Sheer Top & Leather Pants For Latest Outfit Post

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with some new pics of herself in a revealing number. The model is a celebrity ambassador for a number of brands and loves to show off her outfits via the social media platform.

Mandi, who is married to R&B singer Miguel, stunned in a sheer beige top with long sleeves. The item of clothing was relatively low-cut and displayed her decolletage. She showed off the black bikini top underneath that featured thin straps. Mandi tucked her top into her high-waisted black leather pants that appeared tight-fitted. She decorated each of her short nails with different color polish and covered her eyes with a pair of shades. Mandi accessorized with small hoop earrings, a necklace, and what is seemingly her wedding ring. She scraped her dark hair off her face and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 34-year-old treated her followers with three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Mandi was captured from the thighs-up. She leaned forward and placed both her hands to the side of her sunglasses. Mandi gazed directly at the camera lens with her lips parted and her right hip pushed out.

In the next slide, she grabbed at her breasts and continued to lean forward. The former R U the Girl contestant showcased her different-colored nails and tilted her head to the side.

In the third and final frame, Mandi was snapped closer-up with one arm raised above her head.

In the tags, she credited CHRISHABANA for her eyewear and Van Van Alonso for her jewelry.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 13,000 likes and over 300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“if I had your wardrobe I would never complain,” one user wrote.

“Humans shouldn’t be allowed to look this good,” another person shared.

“Absolutely stunning as always,” remarked a third fan, adding the red heart emoji.

“So lovely with little effort #naturalbeauty,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a blue-and-white bodysuit that featured lace detailing. The low-cut attire was paired with heels that showcased her pedicured toes and gave her some extra height. The three-photo upload saw Mandi standing up on a bath with her locks tied back. She wore a necklace featuring her first name initial and showed off the small tattoo on her hip.