‘Big Brother’ Star Janelle Pierzina Flashes Major Leg In Revealing Pink Dress Ahead Of ‘All-Stars’ Finale

Big Brother All-Stars houseguest Janelle Pierzina is gearing up for tonight’s finale by sharing a new photo to her Instagram feed. The four-time BB player was the third boot this season, which absolutely angered fans across the board. Many found a positive in her eviction, however, after they were able to tweet alongside the All-Star as she watched the season with the rest of the viewers, adding hilarious commentary. In her new post, she reminded her followers that this evening is the big night where one of the final three houseguests will be crowned the Season 22 winner, and gave a peek at what she’d be wearing.

Janelle showed off her incredible pink velvet gown that she’ll be sporting tonight at the finale, which she and other pre-jurors will attend via video chat. In the post, the mother-of-three rocked a revealing Alexandre Vauthier dress which showed of her toned legs that looked like they went on for days. The shiny garb was swept to either side of her as she sat down and crossed her legs. She paired the piece with black and silver Christian Louboutin shoes and a large silver ring that matched her bracelet and earrings.

Janelle’s signature blonde locks were hanging in loose waves on either side of her face as she smiled for the camera.

The post immediately brought in tons of love from Janelle’s adoring fans. In under 24 hours, the photo had over 32,000 likes and 1,500 comments. Many users noted in the comments section that they would be voting for the Minnesotan for America’s Favorite Player, an honor given to the fan-favorite houseguest voted for by the viewers every year on Big Brother. Others commented on the sexy dress and left a plethora of emoji underneath the picture which included the heart-eyed smiley face and fire symbol.

“Janelle for fan favorite that’s all that matters,” one user wrote.

“I’m not really rooting for anyone except for THIS DRESS,” Big Brother Over The Top winner Morgan Willett added.

“You won bb22 what are you talking about queen?” another follower added.

In her caption under the image, Janelle noted she was rooting for either Enzo Palumbo or Cody Calafiore to win tonight but was leaning towards the latter because of his superior gameplay. Her snub of Nicole Franzel is to be expected as the two women did not see eye to eye in the house this summer, and there doesn’t appear to be a friendship insight for them now that the game is ending.

America’s Favorite Player is likely to go either to Janelle, buddy Kaysar Ridha or Da’Vonne Rogers. All three players have had major fan campaigns online for them to win the $25,000 prize, which Janelle admitted she would donate to charity should she be lucky enough to win.