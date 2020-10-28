‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Theo Learns His Place In The Abbott Family

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, October 29, tease that Adam makes a major change, and Chelsea experiences a serious fall. Finally, Kyle lashes out in anger at Theo.

Adam (Mark Grossman) has always shared a contentious relationship with Victor (Eric Braeden) and his siblings. However, he’s made a huge choice, according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam doesn’t want to be a Newman anymore. It seems that Adam Newman was the one who committed all the dark and terrible crimes enumerated in the exposé, so Adam feels the need to change his name back to Adam Wilson.

While Victor seems hurt by the news, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) seem like they don’t believe things are that simple. Victoria thinks Adam always underestimates her, and she’s ready for whatever drama he’s cooking up. One positive is that even though they’re currently at odds, Victoria and Nick call a temporary truce and present a united front to Adam.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Meanwhile, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) suggests that this is the perfect time for her best friend Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to make a fresh start. Chelsea is clearly struggling after leaving Adam, and it seems to cause a physical problem with her. After yelling at Sharon (Sharon Case) and spending some time with Chloe, Chelsea suffers a serious fall, which comes on the heels of the fall she had in the elevator at Chancellor Communications after Adam had the power cut off. Chelsea may be suffering from something more severe than a mild headache. There’s definitely a secret that she’s keeping from everybody, and hopefully, it doesn’t end up causing her permanent damage.

Finally, the tensions between Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Theo (Tyler Johnson) bubble up again. They’ve been frenemies for quite some time and learning that Theo was his cousin didn’t inspire any warm fuzzy feelings in Kyle. As for Theo, he is incredibly hurt that the Abbott family failed to include him in any way in Dina’s (Marla Adams) final moments. Plus, they didn’t even bother to give him a piece of the emerald that made her passing so peaceful.

Theo is invited to Dina’s memorial, and he’s there for the planning despite missing out on saying goodbye. Kyle doesn’t love seeing Theo there. Instead of welcoming his cousin, Kyle lashes out and reminds Theo that his father was the child Dina never wanted, which of course, doesn’t go over so well. Theo feels he’ll never be a full member of the Abbott family.