Los Angeles Dodger’s Justin Turner Refuses To Follow MLB’s COVID-19 Protocol Despite Contracting The Virus

Justin Turner, who tested positive for the coronavirus, is suffering consequences put in place by the MLB after he was seen celebrating his club’s World Series victory. He refrained from wearing a mask at some points in the night and was seen coming in contact with several other members of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, according to a report from TMZ.

Prior to Turner’s case of the coronavirus, every player in professional baseball had tested negative for 58 straight days.

The third basemen was pulled from the lineup during the 8th inning of Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Rays because he tested positive for COVID-19, as reported by Yahoo Sports. He was allegedly told to immediately begin quarantining and avoid any contact with other people.

“Immediately upon receiving notice from the laboratory of a positive test, protocols were triggered, leading to the removal of Justin Turner from last night’s game,” a spokesperson from the MLB noted.

However, Turner chose to disregard the warning. Shortly after Los Angeles was crowned victorious, he was seen celebrating with the rest of his teammates. The athlete also refrained from wearing a mask as he came in close contact with several different people.

“Turner was placed into isolation for the safety of those around him. However, following the Dodgers’ victory, it is clear that Turner chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols and the instructions he was given regarding the safety and protection of others,” the league stated.

Some of the facility’s staff attempted to bring the issue to Turner’s attention as he posed for pictures with the Commissioner’s Trophy. They mentioned that it is understandable that he wanted to be a part of such a memorable win, but it was wrong and put several lives at risk in the process. However, he reportedly ignored their safety concerns.

Tom Pennington / Getty Images

“When MLB Security raised the matter of being on the field with Turner, he emphatically refused to comply,” the league said regarding the issue.

The chances of the disease spreading in an open-air environment are relatively low. Additionally, a healthy athlete like Turner is likely to make a full recovery from the contracted virus. But, the organization feels like he set an unacceptable example, and is now seeking to launch a full investigation regarding the matter.

No member of the Dodger’s has made a comment about how the situation was handled yet.

The city of Los Angeles has now claimed two championships within about a month’s time. The Lakers were crowned NBA champions for the first time in 10 years in September.