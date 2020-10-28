Miles Taylor, Former DHS Official, Comes Out As ‘Anonymous’ Author Of 2018 Op-Ed Blasting Donald Trump

Miles Taylor, a former senior Trump administration official, has come forward to reveal that he is the author of a scathing op-ed published by the New York Times in 2018 that warned of the dangers of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Taylor, who served as chief of staff to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, published a statement on Wednesday confirming that he wrote the op-ed that claimed he was part of a resistance to Trump within his own administration. The statement, published on Medium, explained why he made the decision to publish the piece anonymously and why he felt the need to come forward now.

The decision to remain anonymous drew criticism at the time, with many critics saying the person was only continuing to enable Trump by not going on the record with their warnings. Taylor said that it was not an easy decision and he understood why some found it questionable to make such serious charges against a sitting president without attaching their name, but said he stands by it.

“Issuing my critiques without attribution forced the President to answer them directly on their merits or not at all, rather than creating distractions through petty insults and name-calling,” Taylor wrote. “I wanted the attention to be on the arguments themselves.”

Taylor added that by taking this approach, Trump would not have a person to attack, just an idea. He went on to write A Warning, an anonymous book that chronicled alleged chaos within the administration.

In the statement, he called on Republicans to think carefully before they vote for Trump. He added that even if Joe Biden is likely to pursue an agenda that conservatives would oppose, he would not do the damage that Trump has done and his decency could bring Americans back together.

“This election is a two-part referendum: first, on the character of a man, and second, on the character of our nation,” Taylor wrote. “That’s why I’m also urging fellow Republicans to put country over party, even if that means supporting Trump’s Democratic opponent.”

By remaining anonymous, Taylor created widespread speculation and many theories as to who could have penned the scathing editorial. Some suggested that it could have been Vice President Mike Pence, while others believed Nielsen herself may have been responsible. As The Inquisitr reported, Trump claimed in February that he knew the identity of the author of A Warning, but would not reveal the person he believed had written it.