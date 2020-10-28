Rita Ora Flaunts Chiseled Abs And Tight Black Sports Bra In New Instagram Post

Rita Ora shared two hot new photos on her Instagram page, blowing away her 16 million followers. The “Black Widow” singer posted two throwback images where she showed off her impressive figure on October 28. The new pictures were fairly similar to one another, with Rita posing in a black Nike sports bra and gray sweatpants. The star of the images was Rita’s tummy as she showed off her super chiseled abs, which appeared to be glistening in the shots. The singer’s hair, which featured different shades of blond, were in disarray atop her head, with long strands pulled forward from the back, giving the illusion of bangs.

The pictures were taken while Rita looked in a mirror when she was on set for an unknown project. In the background were garment hangers which featured more athletic gear, some of which were also Nike to match her sports bra.

Rita tugged at her waistband in the first picture, pulling her pants down to reveal even more of her taut tummy. She wore layers of gold chain necklaces and bracelets, which matcher her thick gold hoop earrings. With such little apparel on, Rita’s tattoos were also visible on her wrist, bicep, and one which peeked out from just underneath her sports bra.

The second photo showed the 29-year-old also looking at her phone screen while snapping the selfie in the mirror, but this time she played with a long gold chain that was attached to her phone case. A better view could be seen of her impressive manicure which featured all sorts of colors and her nails were accented by multiple shiny rings.

The new post from Rita was popular amongst her followers immediately, bringing in over 80,000 likes and 500 comments in under one hour. Many fans couldn’t get over her amazing tummy in the photo, and let the “For You” songstress know just how much they loved the shots.

“You are the fittest singer,” one fan said of Rita’s strong body.

“I love u more than anything in the world,” a second admirer wrote.

“Just look them abs,” a third fan said with several fire symbol emoji.

In the caption for the new pics, Rita noted how crazy of a year 2020 has been and wished America good luck in the upcoming election. The throwback photos were ones she found while scanning through old pictures, and seeing them made her wish things would go back to normal so she could be on sets working again.

Sharing throwbacks have been a trend for Rita lately as she reminisces on better days. Earlier this week she shared a series of black and white photos from earlier this year where she rocked a super tiny string bikini, as well as some strapless sexy swimsuits.