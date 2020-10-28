Instagram Model Natalie Gibson Flaunts Her Fit Booty In Tight Leggings For Latest Spicy Update

Instagram star Natalie Gibson flaunted her fit physique in a tight-fitting outfit for her latest update. In the post, she was shot rocking a small shirt and body-hugging leggings that accentuated her curvy backside while she was out for a bite to eat.

The 23-year-old is known for sporting chic wardrobes and bikinis on the social media platform, but for this upload she looked stunning in a casual ensemble that still gave fans plenty of eye-candy. Gibson was shot in the enclosed patio of a Mexican restaurant. She stood in the entranceway where there was a large gray bench, and a row of tables visible in the background.

Gibson had her long brunette hair slicked in the front as it flowed down her back. She wore a cropped black top that wrapped tightly around her chest and had a slit in the back. The model also had on a pair of matching high-waist leggings that outlined her lower-body. Gibson completed the look with a pair of white adidas sneakers with black stripes, and a pair of dangling earrings.

In the first snap, the young mother was photographed from the side, as she kept her right foot flat and stood on the toes of her left foot. She placed one hand on the railing behind her, and raised her other hand close to her face as she gazed off-camera. This pose helped to further embellish her curves.

The social media influencer stood in the same spot for the second slide, but this time she turned her body slightly. Gibson grabbed onto the waistband of her pants while looking over her shoulder to shoot a sultry glare at the camera. Viewers were given an eyeful of her toned legs and defined derriere.

For the caption, Gibson mentioned that Mexican was her favorite type of food, and asked followers to chime in with theirs before uploading the pics on Wednesday. Many of her 765,000 Instagram followers took notice of the spicy set, and more than 26,000 made their way to the like button in just over 14 hours after they were posted.

Gibson had more than 200 comments in that time, as her replies were flooded with heart-eye emoji. Fans filled the comments section with compliments and responses to her caption.

“Showing off those curves aye,” one admirer wrote.

“Indian and Mediterranean,” another responded.

“You are such a beauty,” a fan replied while adding a row of heart and arrow emoji.

“Your hair looks cute this way,” one follower commented.

