Casi Davis Poses With Legs Spread In Revealing Lil’ Kim Halloween Costume

Casi copied the rapper's look and her pose.

Model Casi Davis rocked a flamboyant ensemble and posed provocatively to pay tribute to rapper Lil’ Kim. Her revealing look was one of the costumes that she modeled in for a “Try On Haul” video that she shared on her YouTube page.

Casi took her look all the way back to the beginning of Kim’s hip-hop career by rocking a replica of the skimpy outfit that the singer and groundbreaking fashion icon had on in the promotional poster for her 1996 debut album, Hard Core. While wearing the ensemble in her YouTube video, which can viewed here, Casi revealed that it was actually a costume that she put together for a past Halloween, and she described it as her “favorite.” She also bragged that Kim reposted a photo of the model rocking the look the year that she wore it.

“I might have to bring this one back sometime,” she said. “So much fun.”

Casi revealed that the entire look was custom made, which shows just how seriously she takes Halloween. It included a leopard-print bikini with a triangle top. Her matching bottoms had high-cut legs and a front that scooped down a few inches below the navel. She also rocked a matching duster robe with brown feather trim that was a bit thicker and darker than the soft marabou featured on the original.

On her feet, Casi wore a pair of gold, high-heeled slide sandals decorated with glittering rhinestones. She accessorized her look with multiple rings and stacked necklaces, including one with a Y chain. Her jet-black hair was styled in a volume-boosting blowout. The model posed provocatively by squatting down with her legs spread and her hands resting on her knees. She partially parted her lips and stared at the camera with heavy-lidded eyes.

Casi’s double-shot Instagram slideshow included the original look, and she quoted the woman she was emulating in her caption. The rhyming words were from the song “Crush on You.”

Casi’s followers sounded off in the comments section of her post, where they praised her recreation of the iconic poster.

“Probably the best Halloween costume I’ve ever seen,” read one message.

“You nailed it, Beautiful,” another fan wrote.

“Ok this is the best thing ever,” commented a third admirer.

“Wow you look like a completely different person. Amazing,” remarked a fourth person.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Casi struck a strikingly similar pose for a recent photo shoot. She was photographed modeling a pair of cheeky white underwear and a sports bra on a tennis court. In one image, she squatted down to give her fans a rear view of her revealing ensemble.