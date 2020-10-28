Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Wants To Reunite With Ex Shayna Taylor But She’s Fed Up With His Busy Schedule

Ryan Seacrest broke up with Shayna Taylor for the third time in eight years, but reportedly, the TV personality wants to give their relationship another chance. The only problem? Shayna isn’t willing to get back together if it means taking second place to his career.

The 45-year-old host apparently feels as though he misses having Shayna around and is reconsidering his decision, as OK Magazine reported.

“He seemed so sure that breaking up was the right thing to do,” a source claimed, “but not having Shayna there to lean on and talk to has really gotten to him. He misses her so much.”

But the 28-year-old food blogger and podcaster apparently doesn’t see a future together because she is tired of dealing with Ryan’s extremely busy schedule, which includes recording his podcast on top of hosting for Live with Kelly and Ryan and appearing on American Idol.

“She feels he still doesn’t appreciate how much she sacrificed four years ago to move to New York for him,” the insider said. “He’s promising to make more time for her, but Shayna’s not going to be messed with a fourth time.”

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

The two met at an L.A. restaurant eight years ago and she made the move to be near him four years later. They split briefly in 2014 and again in February 2019 before getting back together in October 2019. In June of this year, they called it quits again and their friends said this breakup appeared to be permanent, as Fox News reported back in June.

Reportedly, part of the issue that broke the pair apart is that Ryan is too busy to focus on their relationship, and she isn’t the only one who seems to feel that way.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, his co-host Kelly Ripa is tired of his lack of commitment to their show. After he missed two days of filming while he awaited test results from a COVID-19 scare, Kelly apparently began to feel that he wasn’t all-in. When he reportedly requested the ability to film from home, she shot down the idea as a way to warn producers that she was the main draw of the show.

“The assumption amongst a lot of the TV elite was that Ryan was the ratings machine behind Live With Kelly and Ryan,” a source said. But after his absence, ratings were up, showing that she could bring the audience without Ryan.