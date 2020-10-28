Brit Manuela Lifts Up Sweatshirt & Sports Revealing Activewear In Latest Instagram Update

On Wednesday, October 28, American model Brit Manuela made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a series of sizzling snaps for her 1.2 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the first image, the 26-year-old posed on a grassy area in front of numerous trees. She tilted her head and looked directly at the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips. She lifted up her white sweatshirt, which drew attention to her revealing workout set from the clothing company Gym Law. The activewear featured a teal sports bra and a pair of matching shorts. Her incredible curves and washboard abs were put on full display. The brunette bombshell also wore her long hair down.

Brit looked off into the distance in the following picture. She removed her sweatshirt and turned to the side for the third snap. She placed her hands on her thighs and flashed her beautiful smile. The final photo showed her tugging on the waistband of her shorts, as she lowered her gaze. Her gold pendant necklace was visible in the shot.

According to the geotag, the location of the photoshoot was New York, New York.

In the caption, Brit gave her followers a discount code for Gym Law.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 22,000 likes. Quite a few of Brit’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“She is as close to perfect as they come,” wrote one fan, adding a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“How are you so gorgeous I love the dark hair!” added a different devotee, along with numerous crying emoji.

“Wow you look amazingly gorgeous cute pic,” remarked another admirer.

“BRIT U LOOK SO BEAUTIFUL ALWAYS,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The social media sensation graciously responded to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, Brit is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post content that shows her wearing risque ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a plunging black-and-white bra and matching high-cut underwear while posing in her kitchen. That tantalizing post has been liked over 47,000 times since it was shared.