Lizzo Makes A Political Statement In American Flag-Print Bra Top & Tiny White Shorts

Lizzo took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The chart-topping singer is no stranger to making statements and made quite the impression on her followers with her most recent post.

The “Exactly How I Feel” songstress stunned in an American-flag print bra top that featured pointy cups. The item of clothing had fairly thin straps and displayed her decolletage and midriff. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted white shorts that fell wavy above her upper thigh. Lizzo accessorized with a number of necklaces and opted for her nails in a French manicure style. She sported her long dark curly hair down and held onto a red leather clutch purse.

The 32-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Lizzo was captured in front of a plain cream backdrop from the waist-up. She directly faced the camera lens and tugged at her locks. The Grammy Award winner gazed in front of her with a soft expression and appeared to be glowing in the natural light.

In the next slide, Lizzo gave fans a view from behind and sported an over-the-shoulder pose. She showcased her side profile while looking to her right.

In the tags, Lizzo credited Marko Monroe, Alexx Mayom, and Shelby Swain for helping her achieve this glam look.

For her caption, she made a political statement and stated that she is “reclaiming” her time, country, and rights.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 120,000 likes and over 790 comments, proving to be very popular with her 9.3 million followers.

“okay so when are we getting married,” one user wrote.

“You inspire me a lot. woman, you’re great,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“No one else rocks the vote quite like you! Thank you for bringing awareness to exercise one’s civic duty!” remarked a third fan.

“Lizzo, I’ve been listening to your music for the past year and you are such an inspiration. Thank you for helping me feel more confident!!” a fourth admirer commented.

As seen in a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, Lizzo posted a short video clip of herself strutting in the same attire and posting her vote for the 2020 Presidential Election. She completed her outfit with glittery lace-up boots and was seen with a shimmery face mask, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I VOTED. This is my 3rd time voting in my whole life. When you think about how few and far in between that is it really puts things into perspective! I believe this is the beginning of making voting ACCESSIBLE and FAIR so that this country reflects its people. To all my activists, thank you for your constant organizing & service,” she said.