‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Paul Makes A Complicated Offer

The Young and the Restless episode that aired on Wednesday, October 28, featured a run-in between Amanda and Elena. Kyle and Summer struggled separately. Finally, Abby had a fantasy, and Paul gave Chance some great news, but it came with some strings attached.

At Jabot, Summer (Hunter King) had a daydream about her and Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) first anniversary. Jack (Peter Bergman) interrupted her, and she offered to resign from the company. Instead of accepting, Jack told Summer not to give up on her dreams. He also noted that he cared for her and invited her to come to Dina’s (Marla Adams) memorial ceremony. Jack expressed his hope for Summer and Kyle’s future, but she said it was complicated.

Lola (Sasha Calle) saw Kyle at Society, and she apologized for yelling. However, she also pointed out that Summer was being ridiculous about everything. Meanwhile, Summer watched from outside, and she had another daydream that featured Kyle and Lola taking off their shirts.

Back at Jabot, Jack let Kyle know that he refused to take Summer’s resignation. Kyle said he and Summer would be fine working together. Jack urged his son not to give up on her.

In their suite, Abby (Melissa Ordway) had a fantasy about Chance (Donny Boaz) as a detective. The real Chance came out dressed up for his meeting with Paul (Doug Davidson). During their meeting, Paul offered Chance the job, but he warned the new detective that there would be a probation period due to everything in Las Vegas with Adam (Mark Grossman).

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Abby went about her day in constant worry about Chance being so busy with work that he wouldn’t have time for her. Then Mariah (Camryn Grimes) mentioned that his job could be dangerous too, and Abby imagined a scenario where Adam attacked Chance. Later, at the park, Abby saw Chance, and he told her how excited he was to come home to her after work every day.

At Crimson Lights, Mariah accused Summer of only wanting Kyle when she couldn’t have him. Summer went into another daydream where everybody whispered about what a failure she was in relationships. Then, she turned around and saw Kyle. He said he couldn’t handle another rejection from her.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) ran into Elena (Brytni Sarpy) at the coffeehouse. Elena said she would fight for Devon (Bryton James), and Amanda said she didn’t think Elena knew what she really wanted. Throughout the day, Elena had daydreams where Nate (Sean Dominic) told her how much they were meant to be together.

Upstairs, Mariah and Elena talked at Lola’s apartment. Although Mariah understood the pain of cheating, she worried that Devon might not be able to forgive Elena for cheating with his cousin.

At Devon’s, he asked her to go to New York City again, but she refused. She had new information from her private detective. It seemed that nobody in Rose’s building ever saw her pregnant, and when Rose suddenly showed up with Hilary, she needed lots of instruction on how to handle a baby. However, the information detailed Rose’s love for Hilary. Amanda lamented that she never had that kind of love, and Devon noted that she had that now in him because they were friends.