Sara Underwood Shows Off Her Bombshell Curves In A Sweater Dress While Posing On A Mossy Bridge

Sara Underwood took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a couple of sultry snapshots with her 9 million followers. She paired a knit dress with a cropped jacket and boots and looked incredible as she showcased her stunning figure.

The hashtags in the post included a reference to the Pacific Northwest, the area where she lives with her beau Jacob Witzling. She stood on a bridge with worn, wooden rails across it and moss dotted many portions of the lengthy structure. A wooded area was behind Sara with a combination of both pine trees as well as others that had lost their leaves for the winter season.

In the first photo, Sara stood with her legs spread apart and one hand on a hip. She held a cup in her other hand and gazed out over the bridge to the side.

Sara noted that this dress was from the Fashion Nova brand. She explained that she was obsessed with long knit dresses this fall, and this particular garment looked fabulous on her curvy physique.

The taupe midi dress had long sleeves and a ribbed crew neck. Distressed detailing could be seen over both of Sara’s legs, revealing a touch of skin and accentuating her long legs. She wore dark boots that appeared to go up to her mid-calf, and she wore a cropped jacket that she left unzipped.

The distressed details and the somewhat sheer fabric highlighted Sara’s curvy hips and lean frame. In the second photo, she leaned her elbows on the bridge railing and looked over her shoulder toward the camera as she flaunted her curvy backside.

The distressed accents revealed a daring hint of skin and the knit fabric clung to Sara’s pert derriere. Her blond tresses tumbled down her back and a few locks cascaded over her shoulders.

Within just 30 minutes, nearly 9,000 likes and 80 comments poured in as Sara’s followers praised this alluring look.

“Smokin Hot,” one fan raved.

“Wow the prettiest smile,” a follower noted.

“Absolutely gorgeous girl!!” another wrote.

“you are beautiful princess… you are a lovely woman,” someone else detailed.

Sara has been making the most of the fall weather over the past few weeks. Another recent Instagram post featured her utilizing what she calls her “hippie hot tub” and she voiced her excitement in it getting cold enough to make the most out of the unique tub.

Fans know that Sara tends to be bold and incredibly confident, frequently sharing risque photos featuring her phenomenal physique covered in barely-there undergarments or swimwear. However, she also posts looks like this one that provides a tantalizing look at her incredible figure without actually revealing anything truly revealing.