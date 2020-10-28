Kendall Jenner Plays In The Ocean In Green And Blue Bikini, Enjoying Kim Kardashian’s Birthday Retreat

Kendall Jenner posted a trio of beach pictures on Wednesday, showing herself splashing around in sparkling turquoise waves.

The model wore a high-cut green and blue bikini in the clear water, and put on a pair of sunglasses to pose for her 141.1 million followers. The idyllic scenery in the background looked like a jungle paradise of lush greenery. She captioned the images “jelly got me.”

The photos quickly received over 2 million likes and a flood of admiring comments from fans and celebrity friends.

Fellow model Hailey Beiber left a series of increasingly incredulous comments.

“The body? Hello? Not this whole vibe? Not the booty????” the wife of musician Justin Bieber asked.

Musician Justine Skye told the model she looked “incredible.”

Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of luxury designer brand Balmein, commented a heart eyes emoji.

“Thirst trap and I’m here for it,” Jenner’s older sister, reality star Khloe Kardashian, wrote. Khloe revealed in a sneak peak of Keeping Up With The Kardashoans on Wednesday that she had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year and experienced symptoms like vomiting, coughing, shaking, hot and cold flashes and a headache, per CNN.

The pictures were presumably taken at the same “secret” location as her last stunning Instagram post, which featured Jenner sipping a drink at a tiki bar, posing in different bikinis, and watching a movie projected onto a large screen at the beach.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan have come under fire for the extravagant getaway pictured in these posts, which was arranged for Kim Kardashian West’s 40th birthday.

Kardashian West was accused of being “tone deaf” for posting about the event as the BBC reported. The birthday trip took place on a private island with a large group of family and friends.

The reality star said the trip followed “two weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine”, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Posting photos of the star-studded event on Twitter, Kardashian West said that she was “humbly reminded of how privileged my life is,” which irritated some members of the public.

While some fans praised her candour, others said that posting about the trip was “insensitive” to families separated by COVID-19, especially at a time of high unemployment.

Kendall Jenner also wished Caitlin Jenner a happy birthday by posting a series of adorable throwback pictures of her younger self with the former athlete on her story, writing “happy birthday dad!”