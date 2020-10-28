Sofia Bevarly Is Ready For The Gym While Clad In A Plunging Bra & Curve-Hugging Yoga Pants

Sofia Bevarly took to Instagram on Wednesday to share another smoking hot photo that showcased her fit figure. The October 28 update was the perfect hump day treat for her 1.4 million fans.

The image captured Sofia posing in the center of the frame. She stood in front of a wall decorated with bamboo shoots and white and beige wood. Sofia bent both arms at her elbows and grabbed a few pieces of hair between her fingers. The model faced the camera and gazed into the lens with a sultry stare. In her caption, she told her audience that it was “time for the gym,” and asked them if they would be going there as well.

She opted for a curve-hugging workout set that was snug in all the right places. A tag in the post indicated that the sexy outfit was from Bo and Tee. She rocked a mint-green bra trimmed in light pink and the bright colors popped against her bronze complexion. Its scooped neckline treated Sofia’s eager audience to a generous view of her cleavage, which came spilling out the middle. The garment had a thick band that was snug on her ribs and the length showed off her taut tummy. The front was printed with the company logo in bold, pink letters.

She teamed the look with a set of matching bottoms with a thick band that stretched over her midsection, accentuating her hourglass curves. The garment covered her navel and fit tightly around her slender thighs and hips. Sofia’s workout-chic look called for only one accessory — a tan bracelet.

She pulled her long, brunette locks halfway back and they spilled over her shoulders and down her back.

The scorching shot was only live on Sofia’s page for a short time before it earned over 7,800 likes and 100-plus comments from fans. Several complimented Sofia’s fit figure while a few more let her know whether or not they would be hitting the gym today.

“Hello from your notifications gang. Looking beautiful as always,” one follower gushed with a few red hearts and flame emoji.

“I was there first thing in the morning, probably in a different gym and certainly on a different continent. I’m still sorry I missed you, have a fun workout,” a second fan wrote.

“Oh, my unseen muse! When I see you I am speechless! You are my inspiration,” another Instagrammer gushed. “Always rising like the sun and always charming! You will always remain in my heart!”