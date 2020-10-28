Bindi Irwin Shares New Baby Bump Photo & Shares She’s ‘Getting Close To The Halfway Point’

Bindi Irwin took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a baby bump update with her 4 million followers. The adorable snapshot included her husband, Chandler Powell, along with a couple of giraffes, and everybody went crazy over it.

The photo showed Bindi and Chandler standing close to one another on a rock formation. They were both dressed in the standard gear seen on the staff when they work at the Australia Zoo, a combination of khaki and green hues.

The 22-year-old star of Crikey! It’s the Irwins wore a button-down, long-sleeved khaki shirt that she left untucked from the waistband of her green pants. She leaned against her hubby and held one hand against her baby bump.

Because the shirt was roomy and loose, this update didn’t show a whole lot in terms of the reality television personality’s growing belly. However, Bindi’s fans could tell that her pregnancy is certainly progressing along. In fact, she noted in her caption that she was almost halfway through it now.

Chandler leaned his head down toward Bindi’s and they both smiled as they looked at the camera. One giraffe stood close to them, and another one could be seen in the field behind them. Bindi teased that the giraffe next to them, Forest, was curious about what was happening.

The conservationist and reality television star also said that everybody was very anxious to meet the couple’s little girl next year.

More than 325,000 of Bindi’s Instagram followers liked this update over the course of about 20 hours. In addition, nearly 1,000 people commented with notes filled with love and support. Quite a few people mentioned her father, The Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, who passed away in 2006.

“So excited for you guys! Your daughter has no idea she’ll be born into one of the coolest families on Earth,” one fan wrote.

“This baby gives me so much hope for the future. Your family is so wonderful I’m grateful that you carry on your dad’s legacy,” another noted.

“Very very Happy for you, your husband and mum. Im sorry your dad isn’t here to enjoy the incredible gift God has blessed you with that will be arriving soon. You will no doubt be a wonderful mother. God bless,” a follower shared.

“Youre gonna be an amazing momma,” someone else praised.

Bindi shared her exciting family expansion news about three months ago. Soon after that, she gave everybody a look at her first ultrasound photos and then did an adorable gender reveal with her husband.

She has shared some snapshots documenting her growing belly, but not necessarily on a very regular basis. By the looks of things, her fans are hoping she’ll start updating more frequently in the months ahead and people cannot wait until this Irwin-Powell addition is born.