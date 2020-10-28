Tana Mongeau Bares Her Booty In A Black Thong And Wears A Jack-O’-Lantern On Top Of Her Head

Tana got into the Halloween spirit.

Tana Mongeau knows how to keep her fans entertained. Aside from her comedic videos on YouTube, the unabashed star has become known for steaming up her Instagram page with racy snaps, the latest of which hit her feed on Tuesday, October 27.

The 22-year-old likely sent pulses racing as she showed off her curvaceous physique in a set of solid black lingerie from Lounge Underwear that left little to the imagination. The look included a triangle-style bralette with a thick, logo band that wrapped tightly around her ribcage, highlighting her slender frame. It had minuscule cups that appeared hardly enough to contain her voluptuous chest, which threatened to spill out of the garment’s plunging neckline.. The scandalous design resulted in an ample amount of the star’s cleavage being exposed, though her followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

Tana teamed her barely there bra with a pair of matching panties that were equally risque. The garment boasted a daring thong style that exposed her pert derriere nearly in its entirety, as well as the “young AF” tattoo that was scrawled just underneath her hip. Its thick waistband featured the same logo design as the top half of her look. It was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her flat tummy and hourglass silhouette.

The blond bombshell appeared to be outside of a building with tall, reflective windows. She posed next to a line of square planters that held contained large bushes, and stood directly in front of the camera before sitting down on the ground with her backside to the lens.

She added some Halloween vibes to the triple-pic update by carrying a jack-o-lantern with her as she posed. It had a simple face carved into it with a triangle-shaped nose and eyes, as well as a wide, toothy grin. A large circle was also carved out in the bottoms of the gourd rather than the top, allowing Tana to fit it perfectly over her head as she worked the camera.

Fans went wild for Tana’s scantily-clad display, awarding the upload over 534,000 likes after 20 hours of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to show the YouTuber even more love.

“Ok but u slayed that,” one person wrote.

“Seriously the hottest human alive,” praised another admirer.

“Looking gorgeous with the jack-o’-lantern,” a third follower remarked.

“This is why I love Halloween,” added a fourth fan.

Unfortunately, not all of Tana’s sexy snaps have been successful. She was recently accused of voter fraud after offering a free nude photo to those with proof that they voted for Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election.