Salma Hayek Celebrates ‘Pumpkin Season’ In A Tight Leather Skirt

Salma showed off her fall style while posing with a large number of pumpkins.

Salma Hayek stunned her 16.4 million Instagram followers on Wednesday when she used the photo-sharing app to show off her fabulous fall style.

The 54-year-old Frida actress shared a snapshot that was taken in front of a fall-themed display outside a store. A window behind Salma identified it as Panzer’s Delicatessen in London. Round pumpkins of various sizes and colors — including a few painted gold — had been placed on the sidewalk and inside of wooden crates. The containers were turned on their sides and stacked to create rustic shelves. Other varieties of winter squash and small gourds filled some of the crates.

Salma was dressed in a chic autumnal ensemble that was ideal for an outing on a cool and crisp day. It included a curve-hugging black leather pencil skirt that perfectly displayed her hourglass shape. She teamed it with a black blouse that appeared to be made out of a heavy, warm fabric. It had a snug fit and long sleeves. A pair of black tights ensured that her legs didn’t get too chilly.

The rest of her outfit was various shades of red. She wore a burgundy felt fedora on her head, and a crimson silk scarf with short fringe was tied around her neck. On her feet, she rocked ruby-red sling-back pumps with pointed toes. She carried a quilted Yves Saint Laurent handbag that was almost the same exact color as her hat. The square purse featured a flap-style closure with metallic “YSL” hardware. Salma wore the designer bag’s curved handles around her left arm.

She also rocked a pair of aviator sunglasses that had purple gradient lenses and silver frames. Her jewelry included a pair of large statement earrings, her wedding ring, and an additional silver band on her right hand. She wore her dark hair pulled back so that it was hidden from view, save for a few wisps that escaped from her hat.

Salma’s fall look was a smash hit with her Instagram followers, who have double-tapped her post more than 138,000 times over a span of just two hours. They also took to the comments section to share their thoughts about her ensemble.

“Wow amazing woman and beautiful outfit! love the leather skirt,” read one message.

“Hi Salma!! You look like a real phenomenal magic witch. I love your magic,” another admirer wrote.

A few fans suggested that the actress looked like various fictional characters.

“Modern day Mary Poppins?” commented one person.

“I found Carmen San Diego,” another fan quipped.

