‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday: Finn On High Alert After Watching Thomas Argue With Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, October 29 reveal that Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will be on high alert after witnessing the interesting dynamic between brother and sister. After Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) puts Finn on short notice, the physician senses that something is off about Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) brother, per SheKnows Soaps.

Steffy & Thomas’ Banter Raises Some Eyebrows

Thomas has always been protective of his sister. When she was with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), he let everyone know that Steffy and Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) deserved better. He didn’t like the way that Liam waffled between her and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). He felt that Steffy deserved commitment.

Steffy has also allowed her sibling to freely express his opinions. She knew that he always meant well and was only looking out for her as a brother should. Since he went out of his way to make sure that she was always okay, she gave him a lot of leeway in the past.

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly spoilers indicate that Finn will note how the siblings communicate with each other. Thomas sometimes forgets that Steffy’s a grown woman who can take care of herself and make her own decisions. She doesn’t need his stamp of approval about who she dates.

So, when Steffy takes on Thomas and tells him that Finn is in her life to stay, he takes issue with this. He previously told Finn that he couldn’t replace Liam in Kelly’s life and made wild accusations. When Steffy tries to put him in his place, he may argue with her and try to manipulate her into agreeing with him.

Looks like Thomas has a special delivery… #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Bnfxi0jPYx — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 21, 2020

Finn On High Alert

Finn may notice that something is off with Thomas. Those who follow the soap opera know that Thomas’ mental health isn’t what it should be. As seen in the above image, he recently stole a mannequin that is a replica of Hope and took it to Vincent Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) apartment.

The designer believes that the doll is speaking to him and he is engaging with it. Although he knows that logically the doll cannot speak, he still hears her voice and responds to it. This is impacting him at work when he sometimes thinks that he hears Hope speak, but she hasn’t said a word.

Thomas is confused and disoriented. Finn might pick up that not all is well with him as he sometimes doesn’t make sense. He might be able to look at the situation objectively as a relative newcomer on the scene.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that more drama is on the way as Thomas increasingly hears the doll’s voice. Does he have a brain tumor and will Finn be able to figure out what’s wrong with Thomas before disaster strikes?