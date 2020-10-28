Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Blossoming Baby Bump In Orange Bikini: ‘New Body, New Inamorata Woman’

Emily Ratajkowski has been showing off her blossoming baby bump in several Instagram shares since she announced her pregnancy with a special Vogue video earlier this week. In her latest photo collection, the model rocked a skimpy orange bikini from her swim brand, Inamorata Woman, as she posed in what looked to be a warehouse studio.

The camera captured Emily standing in a red brick room beside a few black canvas chairs. A bright light could be seen shining from somewhere off-camera, giving the model’s skin a radiant glow. In the first image, she sported a light green and blue cropped shirt and matching sheer pants, while the other photos saw her wearing the two-piece.

Emily’s swimwear included a halter neck top with bright blue splotches all over. Her ample cleavage spilled out at the center as the cups pushed her busty chest up. Additionally, her sideboob was on full display via the open back.

The entrepreneur’s belly was fully exposed between the top and a curvy bikini bottom with strappy sides that came up just above her hips to show off her lean legs.

Emily layered the two-piece with a fluffy white long robe that fell down to her elbows and finished her look with some gold hoop earrings. Her brunette locks were styled in a messy blowout.

Emily stood in front of the light and tugged at her bottom as she arched her back and stared at the camera with piercing eyes. She then bent one knee and pulled her straps up while flashing a powerful side-eye glance.

The post received more than 667,000 likes and just over 1,400 comments in just a few hours as fans complimented Emily’s beauty and congratulated her on her pregnancy.

“You look so beautiful pregnant I can’t even,” fellow model Gizele Oliveira wrote.

“Congratulations! You look gorgeous,” another user added.

“Looking most beautiful these days,” a third follower penned.

“Oh my god I’m obsessed,” a fourth fan wrote with flame emoji.

Emily revealed the big news with a Vogue interview and cover shoot in which she cradled her baby bump while rocking a satin night dress. She explained in the cover story that she doesn’t want to make the gender of her baby public and spoke about the magic of her first pregnancy. Since the news broke, the babe has posted some incredible shots embracing her tummy, including one where she posed nude in front of a mirror at 20 weeks pregnant.