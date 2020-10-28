‘DWTS’ Nev Schulman Reveals He Almost Didn’t Perform Perfect-Scoring ‘Black Swan’ Routine Due To Injury

Dancing with the Stars celebrity Nev Schulman revealed he almost didn’t perform his perfect-scoring Black Swan routine alongside Jenna Johnson due to an injury. He explained to Entertainment Tonight that he fell during rehearsals and was not sure if he would be able to continue on for the theme night dedicated to some of the most memorable film villains.

Jenna and Nev danced the Paso Doble to “Swan Lake Remix” by District 78. Their luxurious outfits were used to translate the light and dark sides of the lead character, played by Natalie Portman, in the 2010 film.

In the interview, Nev revealed that he fell pretty hard on the ballroom floor while practicing. “I was nervous [Monday] man, oof. I fell so hard, like, right at the end. Like flat out, the medic came out, and they didn’t know if I was going to dance. We didn’t make a big thing of it because I was OK, but it was not good,” he explained.

Jenna added her own remarks about the incident to the entertainment news outlet. She stated that she thought that Nev had a broken body part. She also claimed that her celebrity partner is what she called a “game-time player” and that he brought all his energy to the ballroom despite the scary fall hours earlier.

Kelsey McNeal / ABC

The couple used much of Nev’s ballet knowledge in choreographing the dance. The Catfish host is a superfan of the genre of dance and shared in a video package that aired prior to his performance that he and his father regularly attended the ballet at Lincoln Center in New York City. He must have picked up some rudimentary skills for Jenna allowed him to choreograph a small part of the routine. Nev dedicated his performance to his father and wished aloud that his dad would have been able to see him perform his routine in person

“This was, like, Nev’s baby, OK? I felt immense pressure walking into this week because I know how [much] the ballet world means to him, his family, and then this piece specifically. So I gave Nev the liberty, he always has brilliant ideas for me. He choreographed my beginning first 8 count,” Jenna explained. She elaborated that when fans saw her at the beginning of the routine with her white skirt surrounding her in a circle, it was Nev that came up with that part of the introduction to the characters the duo would portray.