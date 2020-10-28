Nata Lee Sits With Legs Slightly Parted While Wearing Miniskirt & Thigh-High Stockings

Popular influencer Nata Lee is having some Halloween fun on her Instagram page. On Monday, she shared a snap of her rocking a Velma-inspired costume from the Scooby Doo franchis. On Wednesday, the model followed up that post with more photos that saw her striking several sexy poses in the titillating outfit.

Nata’s costume included a tight orange sweater that cut off at her ribs, showing off her flat abs. She teamed the top with a plaid miniskirt, black thigh-stockings, a pair of glasses and a leather newsboy cap.

The update consisted of four pictures that saw Nata enjoying a picnic on a checkered blanket. A jack-o-lantern, pumpkins, dozens of leaves and lit candles added a thematic element to the photo shoot. A red lantern as well as a plate of pastries and fruit were also on the blanket.

The camera captured Nata from a side angle as she sat on her feet. With her hands between her legs, she arched her back and flaunted her booty and flat abs. Her ample bustline was also on display. She smiled at the camera while her blond locks fell in big curls over her shoulders.

In the second frame, Nata sat with her legs apart. The lens caught her from a high angle, giving her fans a nice look at her toned thighs as well as the festive layout on the blanket. The model smiled as she held one hand on her head while she looked off to one side.

Nata turned up the heat in the third slide. Facing the camera with her knees bent and legs parted, she flashed her white panties. Nata smiled as she gazed off to the side with one elbow on on of her knees.

The remaining picture captured Nata from the front. She sat with her legs crossed in front of her as she held a peach near her chin. She wore a contemplative expression on her face as she gazed at something out of view. The pose accentuated her ample chest.

In the caption, Nata asked her fans which snap they preferred, adding that she liked the last one.

While some of her admirers had a favorite, it seemed that more of them were torn.

“That 4th one of you is amazing, but it’s hard to pick just one of you,” one Instagram user commented.

“Pic 2 is my fav but you are gorgeous and they all look amazing you are stunning!” a second follower added.

“All of them!! Your gorgeous girl!!!” a third fan responded.

“You are the prettiest girl I have ever seen in my life,” quipped a fourth admirer.