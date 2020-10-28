Yaslen Clemente Meal Preps In A Thong & Tie-Dye Crop Top

Yaslen Clemente showed off her hard work at the gym while clad in a skimpy crop top and panty combo. The model added the double-photo update to her Instagram feed on October 28, and it’s been earning rave reviews from Instagrammers.

The first image in the set captured the model posed in her kitchen. She stood in front of a stove, lifting up the lid from a pot of rice. A few other items sat on the counter in front of her, including bananas, avocados, and some spices. Yaslen draped her left arm near her side and popped her derriere out to further accentuate her killer curves. Her day of meal prep called for a skimpy outfit that left little to the imagination.

Yaslen sported a tie-dye top on her upper-half, adding an element of fun to the photo op. The garment had different pink, blue, yellow, green, and orange shades and accentuated her tanned skin. The piece had oversized sleeves that were loose on her arms, and its cropped cut teased a glimpse of her trim abs.

Yaslen went simple on the bottom, sporting a pair of white panties that showed more than they covered. Its waistband was worn high on Yaslen’s hips and highlighted her tiny midsection. It had a cheeky cut that exposed her pert derriere and shapely thighs in their entirety — something that her audience did not seem to mind. The model wore her short, ombre-dyed tresses down and waved, and they fell over her shoulders and back.

In the second image in the series, Yaslen offered a better view of her meal, including a close-up shot of white rice in a rice cooker and grilled chicken breasts in a glass container. In the caption, she plugged her fitness and nutrition program and directed fans to a link in her bio.

It has not taken long for social media users to take notice of the brand new update. Within a few hours, the post has amassed over 12,000 likes and 130-plus comments from her adoring fans. Several fans were quick to compliment Yaslen on her fit figure, while a few more asked questions or commented on the meal plan.

“Looking good queen, I am a big fan of yours you are stunning,” one follower wrote, adding a few crown emoji to the end of their comment.

“What do you do to reheat your prep meals? Looking good by the way,” a second Instagrammer added.

“Do you know how to cook? Wow! You must be the perfect woman,” a third exclaimed.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” one more chimed in with a few red hearts.