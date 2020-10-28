Megan Thee Stallion Earns Artist Of The Year Award Over Lil Baby, Fans Express Outrage On Twitter

The BET Hip-Hop Awards recognized Megan Thee Stallion as 2020’s Artist of the Year, despite the anticipation that the accolade would be given to rapper Lil Baby, according to a report from XXL Magazine. Fans quickly took to Twitter to express their frustration and disagreement with the choice.

Last night, Megan was also given recognized for Best Collaboration, for her hit remix ‘Savage’ which featured Beyoncé, and Hustler of the Year. The artist celebrated and thanked her 16.6 million followers on Instagram shortly after the ceremony.

Fans meant no disrespect to the ‘Hot Girl Summer’ singer, and noted that she has made a significant impact in the music industry. However, most argued that Lil Baby has accumulated far greater accomplishments for his latest albums. One person drew attention to the fact that the ‘We Paid’ rapper has dropped 10 songs that went platinum without features compared to Megan’s two. Additionally, two of the Atlanta native’s albums, Harder Than Ever and My Turn, went platinum as Street Gossip and Too Hard went gold.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Some people argued that Lil Baby was not the only musician that was robbed on Tuesday night. Pop Smoke and Roddy Rich were also mentioned as potential competitors for the accolade of Best Artist.

“Are y’all serious c’mon now her over Lil Baby? Honestly y’all can’t be serious now,” one Twitter user wrote.

Others felt that the ‘Don’t Stop’ creator was awarded because of the attention she received from the media. Back in July, she was shot in the foot by fellow rapper Tory Lanez, and has been transparent on social media with her followers regarding what happened.

“Clearly got it because she got shot. Let’s be honest,” a person remarked.

Despite all the attention the controversial decision is getting on social media, neither musician has commented their opinion.

Lil Baby did not fail to go unrecognized during the show. He teamed up with 42 Dugg to perform their hit song ‘We Paid’ during the ceremony, according to a report from Billboard. Both artists gave an energy-filled performance that included dancers and a fiery stage. After they both finished rapping, Lil Baby made sure to take the time to encourage citizens to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

Social justice issues in the United States are something he is quite passionate and outspoken about. After George Floyd was killed by a police officer, he released ‘The Bigger Picture’ as a form of protest about the equality issues the country is currently facing.

“I’m definitely proud of it, ’cause it’s like it’s working in a good way for me and for my people,” he said about the hit.