Selma Blair, 48, Looks Flawless In A Black Bodysuit While Showing Off Her ‘New And Iconic Cane’

Selma has been using a cane since being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2018.

Selma Blair has a new cane in her life and couldn’t help but share it with the world. The actress — who has used a walking aid since her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis in 2018 — took to her Instagram account just moments ago to debut her “iconic” accessory in a stunning series of photos in which she also showed off her incredible physique.

Selma stood on the sill of a large, floor-to-ceiling window in the trio of snaps. It was covered by a sheer shade, though the warm glow of the sun was still able to peek through, illuminating the Legally Blonde star as she worked the camera in a sleek black bodysuit that perfectly suited her slender frame.

The 48-year-old stunned in the tight one-piece that hugged her slender frame in all of the right ways. It had thick shoulder straps that showed off her toned arms and a sexy v-neckline. It fit snugly over her midsection, highlighting her flat tummy and trim waist, while its high-cut design offered a look at her toned thighs.

The first image was a close-up shot that captured the star staring off into the distance with a fierce look on her face. She grasped her cane with both hands and held it in the crook of her hips, offering her 2.4 million followers a good look at it as she posed. The piece, which came to her days after her 48th birthday in June, was by designer Thom Browne, and featured a long black staff and golden hook that glistened underneath the light of the sun. She noted that it was her “favorite” from her collection and that she was “stand tall and use [it] with pride.”

The second slide gave a full-length look at the actress, who turned to fully face the lens for the shot. She stretched one of her toned arms out to the side, resting it on the frame of the window as she crossed one leg in front of the other. She held her cane in the other hand and crossed it over her hips for some additional support as she posed.

Selma stood in profile to the camera in the final image, showing off the cheeky cut of her bodysuit that teased a glimpse of her derriere. She propped one foot up on her toes and rested her hand on the back of her hips, further emphasizing her tiny waist and svelte silhouette as she looped the hook of her walking stick over her shoulder.

Fans quickly took note of the new addition to Selma’s feed, with dozens flocking to the comments section to let their admiration be known.

“Forever chic you are my friend,” one person wrote.

“You are magnificent,” praised another fan.

“Your hair! Your hair color! Your style! The suit! The cane! Your figure! Girl, you are on fire. Don’t change a damn thing,” a third follower gushed.

“You are so inspiring. I look up to you a lot,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up more than 18,000 likes within less than one hour of going live.