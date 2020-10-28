Barack Obama Responds To Jared Kushner Saying Black People Should ‘Want To Be Successful’

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has responded to Jared Kushner’s recent statement regarding Black Americans, People reported.

During a campaign rally for Joe Biden in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, Obama slammed both Donald Trump and his son-in-law for the remarks.

“Trump loves to talk about Black unemployment, ‘look how low Black unemployment’ — well, you know what, unemployment was really high when I came in and we brought that unemployment low and it kept on going low,” he said. “And he wants to take credit for it, says he’s the best president for Black folks since Abe Lincoln. Man.”

“Now his advisers are out there saying, including his son-in-law. His son-in-law says Black folks have to want to be successful, that’s the problem. Who are these folks? What history books do they read?”

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Earlier this week, Kushner made some controversial statements regarding Black Americans. Speaking on Trump and minority communities with Fox News, the White House senior advisor said that Black people need to “want to be successful” in order for the administration’s policies to work.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended Kushner’s statement, claiming that his words were taken out of context in an attempt to discredit Trump’s work on criminal justice and with historically Black colleges and universities.

Obama, who’s currently campaigning with Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris around Florida, isn’t holding back when it comes to Trump and his administration. As reported by The Inquisitr, he accused the current president of being incompetent and unfit for office during a recent rally in North Miami, Florida.

In the same speech, Obama slammed the administration for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and reminded the crowd of how the president suggested that people infected should drink bleach to get the disease out of their systems.

Last week, the former president also responded to Trump’s claims that he should be indicted for “spying” on his campaign and undermining his presidency.

Speaking with former White House spokesperson Tommy Vietor on Pod Save America, Obama said that he wasn’t surprised to find out about such accusations, as The Inquisitr also reported. However, he admitted that he was disappointed about how some Republicans — such as Attorney General William Barr — have failed to criticize Trump.

Elsewhere in the interview, Obama slammed the president over his foreign policies and claimed that, if elected, Biden will have to “rebuild” the State Department and its diplomacy strategies.