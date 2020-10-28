Natasha Oakley Stuns In Creamy Skintight Dress While Overlooking An Ocean Sunset

Natasha Oakley got dressed to the nines in her latest Instagram share. The Australian beauty looked elegant in a dress that fit her like a glove.

The social media star took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 29 to promote a wine brand. In her caption, she also mentioned that she was enjoying the magnificent sunset view.

Natasha was wearing a rich creamy dress that hugged every curve of her lusciously-shaped body. The embossed fabric added a textural element to the ensemble that contrasted with other textures in the photograph, such as the shiny smooth handbag. The color also complemented her bronzed skin.

The skintight dress sported a deep square neckline with straps that widened as they reached her shoulders. She put her ample cleavage and smooth décolletage on display in the sleek little number. The bodycon outfit emphasized her tiny waist and stretched to skim over her hips and thighs tastefully.

Natasha elevated her look with carefully chosen accessories. In a previous offering, she also styled her look with the same Bottega bag, and it seems as if it also complemented her current look. She kept the rest of her jewelry simple, wearing only a gold watch, chain earrings, and her engagement ring. She styled her hair in a middle part, then slicked it back behind her ears. Her blond tresses fell gracefully down her back.

The stunning photo was taken with the ocean in the distance. The darkening sky had the orange tones of a sunset, which was also reflected in the window behind Natasha. Skyscrapers dotted the shore and a boat was cruising along the water.

The model shared three photos from her shoot. In the first image, she looked over her shoulder while holding a glass of wine in her hand. She carried the clutch over her arm and slightly parted her lips.

The second photograph showed more of Natasha’s fabulous frame. The long robe elongated her already tall frame. She set the glass on a white wall while clasping the bag’s handle. She smiled at something off-camera. The final snap was very similar to the first.

Natasha’s fans loved the offering and her fabulous ensemble. The image has already garnered more than 13,000 likes and a slew of comments.

“Holy heck! You sold me on this look babe!” one fan gushed.

“Wonderful woman,” another raved.

A third Instagram user thought that she was a dream.

Natasha switched up her look from the previous day. The Inquisitr reported that the model recently promoted her own range of swimwear. She rocked a light green bikini while showing off her beach-ready body.