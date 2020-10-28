Moon Bloodgood, 45, Flashes Her Derriere While Dancing Around In T-Shirt & Panties To Celebrate Dodgers’ Win

Moon also rocked a Los Angeles Dodgers snapback.

NCIS: Los Angeles star Moon Bloodgood couldn’t contain her excitement after the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series, as evidenced by the scantily-clad dance of joy that she performed for her Instagram followers.

On Wednesday, the 45-year-old Falling Skies actress took to the image and video-sharing platform to show off her celebratory moves. She appeared to be inside a bedroom, where her backdrop was a set of white louvered French doors. Moon wore an oversize dark blue T-shirt crafted from thin material that was slightly see-through. Natural light coming in through a window could be seen filtering through the fabric as she moved. The shirt had a long, curved hemline that skimmed her shapely thighs. The neckline was wide enough that it occasionally slipped off one of her shoulders.

In her caption, Moon noted that she was representing her victorious team with her choice of snapback, which had the “L.A.” logo embroidered on the front in white. Her long, dark tresses were secured in a messy ponytail that hung down from the back of the blue baseball cap.

The song that the Code Black star chose for her freestyle performance was “Just Like That” by The Aces. She held her arms out at her sides and sinuously moved the limbs up and down as she faced her closet. She raised them up as she widened her stance, and she slowly brought them back down in a wide arc. She then twirled around, causing her ponytail and the back of her shirt to lift up. This revealed a brief glimpse of her pert derriere and the skimpy light blue panties that she wore. Her undergarments featured a low-rise design with a cheeky back.

Moon continued dancing by running her fingers over the slats on the closet doors and executing a few more dramatic arm movements as she faced the camera. She added a laser lights filter to her video for some extra flair.

The former Lakers Girl wasn’t the only celebrity who was excited about the Dodgers winning their first World Series title in over three decades. Lakers player LeBron James took to Twitter to suggest that that the City of Los Angeles should throw a joint parade for his championship-winning NBA team and the MLB team. However, many of Moon’s Instagram followers seemed pretty satisfied with her solo celebration.

“I love your confidence and dancing you truly do stand out from other people keep doing you,” wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

“You’re a great dancer Moon And I love The Dodgers too,” another person wrote.

“Girl……looking good!” gushed a third admirer.

“This always brightens my day. Between seeing someone just vibe to music and a bit of cheeky bum action its very nice,” a fourth message read.