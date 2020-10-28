Jessica Naz Lets It All Hang Out In Sheer Black Lingerie & Dark Wig

Jessica Naz let it all hang out in front of her 502,000-plus followers her most recent Instagram upload on Tuesday. The Guess Jeans girl looked unreal as she opted for a sheer black lingerie set and a dark wig.

Jessica looked smoking hot as she rocked the see-through bra, which included a black heart print. The garment boasted thin spaghetti straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. It also featured a plunging neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage.

The matching panties wrapped snugly around her petite waist while giving fans a peek at her curvy hips. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also spotlighted in the sultry snap. She gave the look a glam touch with a pair of dangling earrings as she rocked a short wig.

Jessica posed with both of her hands high above her head. She tilted her body to the side and turned her head away from the camera in the pic. Her back was straight as she wore a steamy expression on her face and left her lips parted. In the background, a large piece of dark fabric hung behind her. She geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

Her hair was cut just under her chin and styled in straight strands. It also featured fringe bangs that swept across her forehead.

Jessica’s followers wasted no time sharing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 8,400 times in just under 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 100 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Classy, beautiful, just amazing,” one follower stated.

“Each photo is hotter than the last. I can’t take it anymore. You’re just too stunning to put into words. Love this pic of you and the hair is to die for,” another wrote.

“In love with these wig series,” a third user declared.

“Your @guess pics are magnifique!!! bravo @jessicanaz and the photographer too,” a fourth person commented.

The model has been posting a ton of racy lingerie photos to her timeline as of late. She’s been seen in one-piece garments, satin bralettes, garter belts, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a pink set with high-waisted panties and a brown fur coat while she sat in the back of a car. To date, that post has racked up more than 10,000 likes and over 150 comments.