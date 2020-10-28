Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Enviable Curves In A Cheeky Black Bikini While Hanging From A Rope Swing

The 'Euphoria' star struck a daring pose on the swing as she was suspended in the air.

Sydney Sweeney seems to be hanging on to every inch of summer. Despite it being well into fall, the Euphoria actress was able to get in some bikini time this week as she enjoyed a ride on a rope swing, and delighted her 2.4 million Instagram followers with a few stunning snaps from the experience.

The upload hit Sydney’s page on Tuesday, October 28, and contained a total of three snaps from the star’s fun day in the sun. She was suspended over a rocky area as she straddled the wooden seat of the swing, which hung high in the air from the thick branch of a tree. She tightly grasped its thick rope with both hands and wore a huge smile across her face as she dangled her legs in the air before striking a daring pose on the apparatus with her back arched almost parallel to the ground.

Though the 23-year-old did not provide an exact location, wherever she was seemed to boast warm and beautiful weather that allowed her to slip into a skimpy bikini for the day. She opted for a teeny black two-piece with a cheeky cut that showed off her pert derriere and long, shapely legs. It had thin gold hardware along its waistband, which was positioned high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

Meanwhile, Sydney’s swim top made for a busty show thanks to its low scoop neckline. The style exposed an eyeful of the blonde’s ample cleavage, and had a sexy cut-out in the middle of its cups that offered another peek at her voluptuous chest. It had the same gold ring details on its thick straps, drawing eyes toward her toned arms and shoulders. Fans could also get a peek at her flat tummy and abs in the trio of snaps.

The upload proved to be a huge hit with the star’s online audience, who have clicked the like button more than 781,000 times within less than 24 hours of it going live to her feed. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section as well to shower Sydney with compliments.

“A literal angel,” one person wrote.

“Goddess,” remarked another fan.

“You just swung into my heart,” a third follower quipped.

“You are so beautiful,” added a fourth admirer.

Sydney has been soaking up as much sun as possible during the month of October. Last week, the actress steamed up her page with another stunning shot of her rocking a tie-dyed bikini while working on her tan. That post proved to be another major hit, earning more than 763,000 likes to date.