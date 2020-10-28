Artem Chigvintsev Expresses Displeasure With Carrie Ann Inaba’s Low Score For ‘DWTS’ Paso Doble

Artem Chigvintsev expressed his displeasure with Carrie Ann Inaba’s low score during the latest episode of Dancing with the Stars in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. The popular pro echoed the sentiments of fans who believed that Carrie Ann was not fair to the returning dancer and his celebrity partner, Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Artem expressed his frustration regarding several comments made by Carrie Ann, where she claimed that the former Bachelor star “gave up” during her performance. Artem felt that Carrie Ann’s explanation was not enough of a reason for her to give the couple a total of 7 points out of 10. Judge Derek Hough awarded the couple an 8 and Bruno Tonioli, a 9.

Artem stated to Entertainment Tonight that he believed the couple’s Paso Doble — which was inspired by Cruella de Vil, the villain from the film 101 Dalmatians — was filled with advanced ballroom content.

Kelsey McNeal / ABC

“My thought, No. 1 is, does content of the dance not count anymore? Because it’s weird to me when we supposedly have to pursue a certain type of dance. I’m not going to speak of any specific couples, but I feel like, is there some kind of a standard now what dance should look like, or what it shouldn’t? I feel like it just kinda goes left and right. There’s definitely inconsistency,” he explained in the interview.

“It’s not enough explanation to give a low mark,” Artem added. “You can say, ‘It wasn’t my favorite but I can appreciate that you’ve done a hell of a lot of work,’ and, ‘You’ve done an incredible dance because the content of this dance was actually really on a high level.’ So I can understand that. But saying, like, ‘I don’t feel it.’ To me, it’s kind of like, well, this is not about feelings for you, you know? This is not about that.”

Carrie Ann said that although Kaitlyn was a good performer and she tried hard during her performance, there were a number of things that went wrong with the routine, including an incorrect lift and her difficulty in holding a shape.

Carrie Ann’s comments for Kaitlyn angered fans, who believed the judge was still bitter toward her ex, whom she dated for two and a half years, reported The Inquisitr. The two met while he was competing on the FOX reality show So You Think You Can Dance. Artem is currently engaged to Nikki Bella. They welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on July 31.