Nazanin Mandi Stuns Fans In Low-Cut Lace Bodysuit For A Series Of Bathroom Pics

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself. The model is a celebrity ambassador for Rihanna’s fashion brand Savage X Fenty and constantly reminds her followers that she is the perfect candidate to promote their attire.

Mandi, who is married to R&B singer Miguel, stunned in a blue-and-white bodysuit that featured lace detailing. The item of clothing had thin straps and a pattern all over. The low-cut number displayed her decolletage as well as her toned legs. Mandi completed her look with stilettoes that showcased her pedicured toes. She kept her nails short for the occasion and accessorized with a necklace featuring her first name initial and small earrings. Mandi tied back her dark hair off her face and showed off the small tattoo on her hip.

The 34-year-old treated her followers with three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured standing up on her bath with her right arm raised above her head. Mandi tilted her head to the side, which helped highlight her beautiful jawline. She placed the other hand on her hip while gazing at the camera lens.

In the next slide, Mandi sported a similar stance but positioned her face directly at the camera and lightly held onto her attire.

In the third and final frame, the former R U the Girl contestant was snapped closer up with a huge smile. She flashed her pearly whites and radiated happiness.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 45,000 likes and over 500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“Awww you’re so beautiful I’m 5ft 3 too! Omg thank you for representing petite girls. I was always insecure about my height but looking at someone that looks like me makes me feel better xx,” one user wrote.

“You are everything,” another person shared, adding the flame emoji.

“Naz keeping things hot all winter for us I can just tell!!!” remarked a third fan.

“Omg nazanin you blow me away daily with your beauty,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a long tan leather garment that appeared to be a long dress in the style of a coat. The garment featured black buttons across the front and a thigh-high slit, which helped Mandi show off her legs. The influencer wore black shades and what is seemingly her wedding ring.