Khloe Kardashian Poses In Stunningly Clear Waters While Rocking Hot Pink Bikini

Khloe Kardashian flaunted her age-defying beauty in a series of stunning snaps on Instagram on Wednesday morning. The collection showed the reality star posing in clear waters as she rocked a hot pink Coco Chanel two-piece that did nothing but favors for her killer assets.

Khloe’s look included a triangle-shaped top covered in the the Coco Chanel logo and a black trim. The tight cups squeezed her ample cleavage out at the center and rode up slightly to reveal her underboob. The lower band cut off at the base of her bust, so her flat tummy was on full display.

Khloe paired the top with a matching U-shaped thong that plunged into her waist and showed off her abs. The front covered only what was necessary, while the sides came up high above her hips and hugged her curvy figure. Her shapely legs and pert booty were on full display in the high-cut bikini.

The Good American founder finished off the outfit with a pair of black square glasses and a gold necklace. Additionally, a gold chain was wrapped around the smallest part of her waist and accentuated her hourglass shape. She wore her brunette locks down with a small braid on one side.

The photos saw Khloe standing in calf-high crystal clear water with a beach in the far distance. A forest of trees could also be seen as the sun poured over the environment and highlighted the socialite’s tan skin. The scene was certainly breathtaking, though fans were likely focused on Khloe.

In the first image, Khloe squatted down in the water and lifted one knee as she stuck her curvy booty out. She leaned her head and smiled at the camera. The next shots showed the babe shifting her weight to both hips and pressing her arms against her chest to squeeze her cleavage out even more. Finally, the model crossed her knees slightly and raised her arms above her head.

The post received more than 1.2 million likes in an hour, though comments seemed to be turned off.

In the caption, Khloe thanked her sister, Kim Kardashian, who brought family and friends along on a tropical getaway this week in celebration of Kim’s 40th birthday. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the private island vacation included a party and some special activities, including swimming, dancing, bike riding, and kayaking. Along with Khloe’s snaps, Kim and sister Kourtney Kardashian also documented the trip on their own Instagram accounts.