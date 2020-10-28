Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Reportedly Felt Pressure To Get Engaged To Help Ratings

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton revealed that they’re planning on tying the knot, but sources say that the couple timed their announcement because they felt pressure to goose ratings on The Voice. Apparently, producers expressed concern that they would make the move after Gwen stopped appearing on the show, and they wanted to make sure they could capitalize on the big news.

As OK Magazine reported, Gwen and Blake had been dating for five years after meeting on the competition series before they decided to make things official. The Voice started airing the fifth season just a few weeks ago, and sources say the timing is suspect.

“They also just happened to announce the big news on a Tuesday, the very night their show airs. Coincidence? I think not,” they said.

However, the engagement isn’t just for cameras, a source cautioned. But that doesn’t mean ratings weren’t on their minds when they decided when and how to let fans know about their engagement.

“Don’t get me wrong, these two are very much together and in love, however, a little bit of publicity for the two judges that met and fell in love on The Voice isn’t going to hurt anyone,” they said.

The producers are reportedly happy that the two timed things when they did.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

“In a perfect world Blake would have proposed on a live episode, but second after that, proposing right now in the first few weeks of the new season they are on together is great,” the insider added.

Because of the timing, the two can let fans see all the planning and there will likely be a cake and celebration during the live episode. Reportedly, producers can’t wait to see Gwen showing off her ring to the audience.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the pair posed in front of a stone wall while wearing baseball caps in Blake’s home in Oklahoma to let their fans know that they were engaged. In the image, Gwen holds her hand up to the camera to show off her ring.

It was reported that Blake handled the situation in a traditional way, asking his bride-to-be’s father for permission and getting down on one knee to pop the question.

The two connected after meeting on the series while they were both going through their own divorces. Gwen was splitting from Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. Blake was separating from country crooner Miranda Lambert.

They spend their time in Oklahoma and in Los Angeles, where they recently got themselves a new home.