Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Defies Her Age In Tiny White Bikini While She Plays On The Beach

Actress Elizabeth Hurley has a body that was made to wear bikinis. In her latest Instagram update, she showcased her fabulous, age-defying figure in a tiny white swimsuit while she had some fun on the beach.

The top of Elizabeth’s swimsuit featured straps that wrapped around her neck and a plunging neckline that put plenty of her cleavage on display. A few beads dangling from a tassel in the center drew the eye not only to her chest but her flat tummy. The bottoms featured gold ring details on each side. The low-rise numbers showed off the celebrity’s trim waistline.

The Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery star wore her brunette locks down in waves, and she sported a large pair of sunglasses.

Elizabeth faced the camera in the frame, which was cropped in the middle of her thighs. She was playing with what appeared to be a round balloon with the Union Jack on it. The ocean was in the background, and the sky above was overcast.

The sky might have been cloudy, but that did not put a damper on Elizabeth’s mood. She wore a big smile as she held the balloon in one hand while her other hand was off to one side. The pose showcased her shapely shoulders and arms.

The post was a huge hit among Elizabeth’s online audience with more than 20,000 of her followers hit the heart button within an hour of her sharing it.

Unsurprisingly, hundreds of Elizabeth’s followers took a moment to give the post some love.

“Ageless and always so drop dead gorgeous,” one admirer wrote.

“You are definitely like wine you get better and more beautiful with age..!!!” a second follower responded with two red heart emoji.

“Your body still looks amazing Liz! WOW! So gorgeous,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

“Dam always looking absolutely beautiful Elizabeth very beautiful sexy body,” quipped a fourth fan, adding several emoji that included flame and heart-eye smile faces.

In the caption, the star wrote that she missed the United Kingdom, but was glad to be working. A couple of weeks ago, she shared a snap that indicated she was working on a new film called The Piper in Riga, Latvia.

The update included a couple of pictures that saw her not wearing any pants while she sported a comfy-looking sweater as she sat on a window sill that overlooked the city. With one knee up, she showcased her fabulous legs while flashing a peek at her panties.