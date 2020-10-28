Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Had COVID-19 In ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Trailer

Khloe Kardashian revealed that she had COVID-19 earlier this year, and she was so sick that her mother was calling multiple doctors trying to arrange treatment for her, TMZ reported.

In a trailer for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, older sister Kim told the camera that, at some point earlier this year, Khloe was showing the typical symptoms of the disease associated with the novel coronavirus. The family got her tested, and then anxiously awaited the results.

“My gut tells me she does, just because she’s so sick,” Kim said. The camera then cut to the younger sister lying in her bed, looking miserable.

“That really scares me for her, because I can tell that she’s now getting scared,” she said.

Things got so bad for Khloe that she had to be quarantined in her room for “a couple of days.” During that time, her symptoms were severe: she was vomiting, shaking and had hot and cold flashes. She said she also had terrible headaches and that her chest burned from all the coughing.

Mom Kris then described how she was feeling during her daughter’s illness, saying she called every doctor who would take her call.

Khloe herself then spoke to the camera after getting the test results.

“I just found out that I do have corona,” she said in a raspy voice.

She added that she was going to be OK, but that things were “really bad” for “a couple of days.”

“That sh*t is real,” she added.

The video can be seen below.

Obviously, Khloe recovered from her illness, as she was recently spotted at her sister Kim’s 40th birthday party on a private island.

Khloe was not the only person in the extended Kardashian clan to deal with the deadly illness that is causing a worldwide pandemic. Back in July, Khloe’s brother-in-law, Kanye West, revealed that he had come down with the deadly virus earlier in the year, when the full gravity of the pandemic was just starting to be fully understood. Kim would later say that, while she was taking care of her husband, she wore gloves and a face shield.

Meanwhile, the extended Kardashian family is taking heat for their behavior during the pandemic. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim was blasted online after showing photos of her birthday celebration, during which dozens of people were crowded together, and there were no masks and no social distancing.