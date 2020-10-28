‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars React To Scheana Shay’s Baby News As Fans Beg Andy Cohen For A Mom-Themed Spinoff

Fans think it's time for a 'VanderBUMP' spinoff with four Bravo stars now pregnant at the same time.

Vanderpump Rules fans are hoping for a baby-themed spinoff now that four longtime stars of the Bravo reality show are pregnant at the same time.

After Scheana Shay announced she is pregnant four months after suffering a miscarriage, fans rallied around her to offer their support to her and her boyfriend Brock Davies.

Scheana, 35, has been vocal about her fertility struggles but just announced she is expecting in April 2021, which is about the same time that her Vanderpump Rules co-stars Brittany Cartwright and Lala Kent are due with their babies. Former series star Stassi Schroeder is due with her first child in January 2021.

In the comments section to Scheana’s pregnancy announcement, which can be seen on Instagram here, several of her past and present co-star reacted to the news.

“Whooo hoooo!” wrote Vanderpump Rules newcomer Charli Burnett.

“Aww congrats [Scheana] & [Brock],” added former co-star Billie Lee.

“Congrats you guys!!! ” chimed on rumored new cast member Jasmine Goode.

Other commenters wrote that they are just waiting for pregnancy announcements from Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute for a full-on Vanderpump Rules baby boom.

After Bravo host Andy Cohen offered up a “Yayyyyyyyyy,” several commenters replied to his comment to pitch a spinoff to him.

“Looks like you’ll have to do a Real Baby Mamas of Vanderpump Rules!” one fan wrote to Andy. “The baby boom is real!”

“They need their own show now about being moms,” another fan added. “The group is having babies together, so exciting!”

“There is going to have to be a VanderBUMP show now!!! Congrats,” another fan added.

While some commenters cruelly suggested that Scheana was just jumping on the baby bandwagon so he could be a part of a”Pumpbabies” storyline, others defended her as they noted that she was actually the first one pregnant before suffering a miscarriage in June. Others pointed out that the Vanderpump Rules cast members are now all in their 30s and that is what people do in their 30s– get married and have babies.

While a baby-themed spinoff would be interesting, fans of the reality Tv franchise shouldn’t get too excited for one. Scheana is no longer friendly with Lala or Stassi, so their chances of comparing parenting notes at a future on-camera kiddie playdate are slim.

In addition, Stassi’s Vanderpump Rules contract was not renewed after her past racially insensitive remarks made headlines, so she will not be part of the Bravo franchise anymore.