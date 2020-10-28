Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash Over Private Island Birthday Celebration

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian shared a recap of her 40th birthday celebration on social media, which took place on a private island alongside family and friends. Some people, however, thought that the post was in poor taste.

Taking to Instagram, Kardashian shared snaps from the party, in which no one appeared to be wearing a mask. In the lengthy caption, the socialite explained that she asked everyone to quarantine and take COVID-19 tests two weeks prior.

She also revealed that the gateway included activities such as bike riding, dancing, swimming, and kayaking. Toward the end of the caption, Kardashian acknowledged how privileged her life is compared to most people.

So far, the Instagram post has amassed almost 5.5 million likes and over 25,000 comments. Still, many users on social media called her out in the comments section for flaunting her luxurious lifestyle in the midst of a global pandemic.

“Did the pandemic go away?! Omg wish someone would’ve told me we could have massive parties,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“Very selfish when people are dying and loosing their jobs…. also doubt it very much that all 20+ people that attended isolated prior,” another user commented.

“must be nice to be rich and to feel no shame to escape to your private island with your fam and friends while the world is on the verge of exploding and people are loosing their jobs, their houses, struggling to eat and are dying in terrible conditions,” a third person tweeted.

“I feel that I’ve never truly understood the French Revolution until now,” a fourth person wrote on Twitter.

As reported by Page Six, Kardashian celebrated the big 4-0 by flying some of her closest friends and family to a remote Caribbean island. Some of the attendees included Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick, LaLa Anthony, and others.

Her husband, Kanye West, wasn’t in the photos. However, as Page Six also reported, he joined the festivities during the last two days of the trip. He reportedly couldn’t get there earlier due to work but sent out a loving surprise on the day of his wife’s birthday.

Although he couldn’t be there to celebrate on her big day, West took to social media with loving wishes, The Inquisitr reported. The rapper shared a throwback photo from their 2013 engagement, where he rented out the San Francisco Giants’ AT&T Park for her 33rd birthday.