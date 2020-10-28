PCR Test Slammed By Cristiano Ronaldo After Positive COVID-19 Result Rules Him Out Of Barcelona Fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted furiously to a PCR test that produced a positive COVID-19 result and ruled him out of Juventus’ Champions League fixture against Barcelona on Wednesday, October 28.

The Independent reported that Ronaldo was aggrieved by the outcome of the PCR test as he continued to be asymptomatic, despite first testing positive for the virus on October 13 while on international duty with Portugal, as The Inquisitr reported.

In response, Ronaldo confirmed he was feeling “good and healthy” and said the “PCR IS BULLSH*T” in an explosive post on Instagram.

Ronaldo took the test late on Tuesday so that he could feature for Juventus in their upcoming tie against Barcelona, but the move backfired, producing another positive COVID test.

If the 35-year-old had received a negative result 24 hours before the match, he would have been able to feature under current UEFA rules, but he will now miss the tie.

NBC reported that the Portuguese superstar will have to continue being tested until he tests negative for the virus before he can feature again. His last competitive contest was on October 11 when Portugal played France in the Nations League.

The highly anticipated fixture would have set up a reunion between Ronaldo and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Alex Caparros / Getty Images

However, Ronaldo’s result means the two high-profile players will have to wait for their chance to face off when the two sides meet in their Group G return match on December 8 at the Nou Camp stadium.

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo was planning to use Ronaldo in the fixture, previously stating that he would select the Portuguese forward in his best position in the match.

“We are thinking to play them as a front-three with Ronaldo in his classic centre-left position,” Pirlo said ahead of the game.

Ronaldo’s teammate Danilo explained how they would miss the forward’s quality in their upcoming tie, but also admitted that he is confident they can get a result against the Spanish side.

“We are on the right path. These are the best matches to play in. Any team would miss a player like Cristiano, but we have faith in all the players. I feel good about the way we play; we often have the ball and therefore there’s no problem. I don’t know about tomorrow, but I’m ready to do my best. We have to be quick and focused,” Danilo said.

Ronaldo will continue to follow self-isolating guidelines following the most recent test.