Paige VanZant Sizzles In Lacy Black Lingerie, Exposes Pert Backside For Steamy Instagram Update

Paige VanZant struck a seductive pose with her husband Austin Vanderford in her latest steamy Instagram update that she shared with her 2.7 million followers.

The professional fighter wore a lacy, black one piece lingerie garment that featured a thong-style bottom, allowing her to expose her entire pert backside. The skimpy material also flaunted Paige’s sculpted back and just a glimpse of sideboob based on the way she was positioned. She appeared to have straightened her bleach blond locks for the photo, and they laid perfectly down her back.

Unlike his wife, Austin was fully clothed, and sported a more casual ensemble. He paired a white long-sleeved shirt with a pair of black pants.

The professional fighter appeared relaxed as he slouched back into the navy blue couch the pair was posed on. His right arm was extended above shoulder level and rested on the top of a cushion. With the other arm, he gently placed it on the top of Paige’s back, in between her tanned shoulders. He sat with the top-half of his legs spread apart as his feet came together and were crossed on the ground.

Paige laid on her stomach on the left side of her husband. She rested her head on top of her right hand as she laid on her partner’s quadricep. With her opposite arm, she stretched out and placed her hand across his lap. Both Paige and Austin maintained serious expressions for the camera as they gazed at their photographer, Eric Coleman, who has taken several steamy photos of the MMA athletes.

The picture seemed like it was taken in a living room, as there was a couch, area rug, blanket, and a painting of a cow all seen in the frame.

Paige’s fans were quick to obsess over her latest sexy post. Many of which left words of admiration for her stunning figure in the comments section of the picture.

“Yes queen!” one person wrote.

“You are a beautiful couple,” another fan complimented.

“This photo is simply stunning!” a third follower remarked.

Some of her followers were at a loss for words, and simply commented rows of fire emoji to express their approval of the eye-catching post. In under an hour, the shot racked up over 20,000 likes.

