Kate Hudson Flaunts Killer Abs And Nude Yoga Pants In New Instagram Snap

Kate Hudson is wowing her followers on Instagram with a new post which showed off her impressive physique. The Almost Famous star was sporting some new gear from her Fabletics line, as she introduced items from her upcoming winter edit. In the new post, Kate rocked a cozy red loose turtle neck which she tugged at with her hands. The crop top sweater was loose fitting in the arms, perfect for lying around the house during a chilly winter day.

The 41-year-old paired the top with nude yoga pants which almost were camouflaged against her creamy skin. The pants rose midway up her torso, landing just below her belly button. Kate’s incredible abs were on full display, showing off all the hard work she dedicates to keeping her body fit. The yoga pants featured a high-rise hem, which was embellished with large ties that made a bow just above her ankles. Finishing off the outfit were yellow sneakers that were highlighted with a bright yellow stripe. Kate wore her signature blond locks down and in loose waves which covered up some simple gold earrings.

Three photos made up the post, which all showed Kate being rather playful with the camera. The images gave a good look at her sweater and pants from different angles, which gave her followers a detailed glimpse of the products that were soon to launch.

In her caption, Kate noted that her new winter collection would be dropping on November 1, and encouraged the cold weather to get here soon.

In under an hour, the new pictures from the actress brought in over 25,000 likes and the comments section filled up with fans complimenting her insane body, while others made some comments about the yoga pants Kate was sporting.

“Wow looking good, real good!!” one admirer wrote.

“I hope those leggings come in other colors. They’re cute, but I’d looked naked in that color,” one fan noted of the nude yoga pants.

“Those look amazing on you… however nude or soft pink on me looks like I’m wearing no pants!” a third added.

It’s been a few weeks since Kate promoted her clothing line on social media, as she has been keeping her feed more family-themed recently. Her last pics in some Fabletics clothes came on October 18 where she celebrated Legging Day by rocking a pair of navy blue yoga pants. She went topless in the photo and posed from behind, showing off her bare back and toned rump. Kate looked back at the camera over her shoulder and gave a smize to her 12.4 million followers.