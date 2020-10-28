Kelsea Ballerini Slays In Revealing Pink Blazer Dress While Channeling Reese Witherspoon

Kelsea Ballerini slayed while wearing a revealing pink blazer dress in her latest online upload. The post was originally shared to the singer’s TikTok account, but had her 2.2 Instagram followers buzzing as she channeled Reese Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde character, Elle Woods.

In the video, Kelsea showed off her incredible stems while rocking the short dress. The garment boasted long sleeves and a gingham print. The dress buttoned in the front and included a low-cut neckline to show off a little extra skin. The skirt fell high on her highs and complemented her long, tan legs. She jazzed up the bubblegum-pink ensemble with a pair of dangling earrings, rings on her fingers, and some white heels on her feet.

In the clip, Kelsea is seen standing on a set of steps as she turned around with an animated expression on her face. She then began to lip sync to a quote by Witherspoon’s character, as she explains how to do the “bend and snap” from the iconic movie scene.

The singer leaned forward with her leg straight before quickly bouncing back up and pulling her arms in toward her chest. She stood on top of a gray rug as she filmed the funny video in a bright, white hallway. She even tagged Witherspoon in the post.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back.

Kelsea’s followers made short work of showing their love for the post. The clip was watched more than 77,000 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 150 remarks during that time.

“Omg legend. Just a legend literally,” one follower wrote.

“First off u look amazing in the outfit. Second, I love this and all of your other tiktoks,” declared another.

“This is the best thing I have ever seen! So cute,” a third social media user gushed.

“Can’t wait for Reese to see this!!!!!” a fourth person commented.

Of course, the singer’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her put her coveted curves on full display in her snaps. She’s often spotted rocking skimpy outfits in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsea recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a printed romper with teeny shorts as she hung out with her crew in a vintage car. To date, that upload has raked in more than 58,000 likes and over 300 comments.