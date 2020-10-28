Camille Kostek Flaunts Curves In Crocheted Bikini For Behind-The-Scenes ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Video

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit brightened up fans’ Wednesday morning with a steamy video of Camille Kostek on the publication’s Instagram account. In the behind-the-scenes clip, the model struck a few poses on the beach in the Dominican Republic as she rocked an incredibly bedazzled and crocheted two-piece. Her swimwear left almost nothing to the imagination and accentuated her killer assets.

The video showed Camille standing in damp sand as the tide rolled in around her ankles. The beach was lined with a stunning forest of vibrant palm trees as the sun washed over the model’s tan skin. She looked absolutely radiant in the tiny two-piece.

Camille’s look included a beaded and rainbow-striped top with thin green strings around her neck and back. The rounded cups barely covered her busty chest, so her cleavage and sideboob spilled out. Additionally, the material rode up slightly to reveal her underboob.

Camille’s flat tummy was on show between the top and a matching string bottom. The bikini seemed to be slightly big, as the fabric gapped at her waist. Thick strings weaved down the sides and tied loosely on her hips to show off her lean legs.

The babe wore her blond locks down in a messy blowout.

Camille stood with her legs slightly crossed and her back arched in a way that emphasized her hourglass figure as a leaf blower beside her created a slight breeze. She then shifted her weight to the other hip and curved her body in the opposite direction. All the while, she raised her arms above her head and maintained a sultry gaze at the camera.

In the caption, the poster joked that Wednesdays are better with the model.

The post garnered more than 66,000 likes and and just over 160 comments in an hour, proving to be a huge success with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s followers. People flocked to the comments section to express admiration for Camille’s killer physique.

“You’re perfect,”one fan wrote.

“Yes they ARE!!” another user added in response to the caption.

“Gronkowski better not EVER get rid of her,” a third person penned in reference to Camille’s partner, Rob Gronkowski.

“I would give anything to look like her!” a fourth fan wrote.

Dedicated fans will know that this was not the first look at Camille’s crocheted look. The influencer shared an official photo for the publication’s calendar on her own Instagram feed last week, which her followers loved.